Android Is Absolutely Crushing The Smartphone Market -- And It's Not Even Close Anymore

Android’s market share of smartphone sales has ballooned in the second quarter, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Citing a new report from research firm Strategy Analytics, 85% of global phone shipments in the second quarter were smartphones running Google’s mobile operating system, up approximately 5% from 2013.

Android has grown bigger than ever, while competitors such as Apple, Microsoft, and BlackBerry all saw their market share shrink compared to last year.

Apple’s market share dipped to 11.9% (down from 13.4% in 2013). Microsoft fell to 2.7% (down from 3.8% in 2013), and BlackBerry only managed 0.6% (down from 2.4% in 2013).

