Android May Have Peaked In The U.S. -- It Lost 4% Of Its Market Share Last Quarter

Google’s Android market share may have peaked in the U.S., according to a Strategy Analytics report via TechCrunch.Last quarter Android’s U.S. smartphone share was 56.3% of all sales, down from 60.6% a year prior. Meanwhile, the iPhone’s share came in at 33.2%, up from 23.2% the year prior.



This is an impressive gain for Apple, especially considering the company sold fewer iPhones than expected.

When Apple releases the newly redesigned iPhone, we expect it to take even more share.

