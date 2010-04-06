Android Smartphone Market Share Gaining Rapidly On Microsoft And Apple

Rory Maher, CFA

In the past five months Google’s Android platform has gained considerable share of the US Smartphone OS market while Apple’s iPhone floundered and Microsoft’s Windows Mobile suffered a pretty sharp drop.

During that period Windows Mobile has dropped from about 20% share to around 15%.  Over the same period Android’s share has increased from less than 5% to nearly 10%.  Apple has hovered around the 25% mark, not really moving anywhere.

If this continues Android will quickly surpass Microsoft and will be bumping up against Apple before long.

Jay Yarow From The Business Insider says:

Here’s February’s data compared to the three month period before:

  • RIM is at 42.1% for December to February period, compared to 40.8% for the September to November period.
  • Apple is at 25.4%, compared to 25.5%.
  • Microsoft is at 15.1% compared to 19.1%.
  • Android is at 9%, compared to 3.8%.
  • Palm is at 5.4% compared to 7.2%.
