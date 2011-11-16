GARTNER: Android Market Share Doubles, iOS Drops In Q3

Android’s share of the worldwide smartphone market was 52.3% for Q3, double what it was a year ago, according to fresh data from Gartner. Apple’s iOS dropped on a year over year basis to 15% market share for Q3.



The culprit for Apple’s drop? The iPhone 4, of course. People were waiting for the iPhone 5, or as it turned out, the iPhone 4S.

If you look at this table, it’s pretty astounding that all the major smartphone operating systems other than Android are tanking. The iPhone 4S should help stem the decline, but it’s hard to see Apple gaining much ground. Android is running away with this thing.

Photo: Gartner

