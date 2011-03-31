Now You Can Try Apps Before Buying Them In The Android Market

Photo: Photoshop by Business Insider

Google’s in-app payment system for Android apps went live today, allowing users to purchase upgrades and other content without going back to the Android Market.It’s similar to Apple’s system, but goes a step further by allowing developers to make “try and buy apps.” That means users can download a free “lite” version of an app and then purchase the full version if they like it.



It doesn’t look like too many apps are taking advantage of the try before buying option, but Google has enlisted a few developers for showing off in-app payments.

You can try it out in-app payments with Tap Tap Revenge, Gun Bros, Deer Hunter Challenge HD, and a few more listed here.

