Android Market Makes It A Lot Easier To Find Good Apps

What’s hot right now in the Android Market?

Android developers often complain that it’s too hard for users to find their apps in the Android Market compared with iTunes.Today, Google took some steps to resolve that.



Here’s what’s new:

New top apps lists. Google is FINALLY adding “top free,” “top paid” and “top grossing” lists like iTunes. There will also be a trending list that shows which apps are hot right now. The lists will be refreshed more often and will be country-specific.

Editors’ choice. This new page will consist entirely of apps chosen by the Android Market staff, similar to iTunes’ staff choices.

More related apps. Each app listing will have two lists of related apps: other apps that are browsed by people who use this app, and other apps that are downloaded alongside this app.

Top developer icons. A nice perk for developers — if Google likes your apps, it will put a little “top developer” icon next to them. It’s starting with 150 developers today.

The improvements are in the Web-based Android Market today and coming to phones and tablets in the next few weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.