Google Knows Android Is Fragmented, Here's One Way It's Fixing That

Google has added a much-needed feature to the Android Market. Now the store alerts you if you’re about to download an app that isn’t compatible with your phone.One of the biggest problems with Android apps is that some are only designed for specific devices, yet accessible to anyone in the Market.



Developers had to list compatible devices in app descriptions, but now Google handles that for them.

Still, it’s just another example of Android’s fragmentation problems. At least Google is doing something about it now.

