Android phones are finally getting the easy-to-use voicemail feature the iPhone has had since the beginning

Google’s upcoming version of Android, codenamed Android M, will finally add a feature iPhone users have been enjoying since 2007: visual voicemail, the blog Android Police recently discovered.

Visual voicemail lets you manage your voicemail like you would text messages. That means you see a list of voicemails and you can tap on the one you want to listen to instead of calling your voicemail number, suffering through menus, and being forced to listen to every message in the order they were received.

Upon release, visual voicemail in Android M will only be available on T-Mobile in the US and Orange in France. Android Police suggests more carriers will support the feature over time.

Visual voicemail has technically been available on Android devices for several years, but it’s not necessarily popular because some carriers like Verizon charge you a monthly fee for their own version of the feature. Also, carrier apps are often poorly designed.

