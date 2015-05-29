This is Google's new version of Android: Android M

At it’s annual developer conference, Google just unveiled its next major version of Android: Android M. They will likely announce the full name when it gets closer to its official launch date.

Today, they’re just showing us a developer preview.

Making app permissions easier to understand seems to be a big focus in Android M. Google’s vice president of engineering Dave Burke says that smartphone users will no longer have to agree to permissions they don’t want to. And, Android apps will condense permissions down to the ones that are most crucial, such as your phone’s camera and the microphone.

Permissions are terms that you agree to when you download an app. They allow apps to access certain parts of your phone, like the camera, microphone, your contacts, and so on.

