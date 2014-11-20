Google's Massive New Android Update Just Launched, But Some Users Are Already Reporting A Big Problem

Some users are reporting that there’s an issue with Google’s new Android 5.0 Lollipop update that prevents them from sending text messages, according to a thread in Google’s official forum for tracking bugs in Android (via Phone Arena).

In the original complaint, one user says he or she is unable to send SMS text messages. The message would appear to be sent, but the receiver would never actually get the text.

The problem appears to be affecting specific carrier versions of the Nexus 5, according to the posts in the forum that date back to Nov 16.

The most recent post at the time of writing was written the morning of Nov. 19, suggesting this is still an ongoing problem for some users.

Nexus 5 owners using international carriers such as Vodafone and Mobistar appear to be affected. One user also said he or she experienced the same issue with Motorola’s new Moto X.

The report comes days after users have reported another issue with Android 5.0 Lollipop that prevented them from connecting to Wi-Fi.

