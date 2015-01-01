More Evidence That Google's Massive New Android Update Is Coming To The Galaxy S5 Soon

We’ve been hearing for the past several weeks that Samsung is preparing to roll out the Android 5.0 Lollipop update to its devices.

Now, one Redditor, who claims to be a Samsung employee, says the update will come to Samsung’s most popular phones in January.

The author behind the Reddit post says Samsung sent out an email to retail stores selling its phones about what to expect as the new year begins.

In the reportedly leaked email, Samsung writes that it will have to start preparing its devices for Google’s Android 5.0 Lollipop update next month.

The Reddit post and Samsung’s email don’t include any specific dates, but the Galaxy S5 will be Samsung’s first priority. After the S5, the Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note Edge are likely to be updated to Lollipop. Then, Samsung will probably turn its attention to the Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy S4 before getting the update ready for its tablets.

It’s important to keep in mind that this isn’t an official statement from Samsung, and there’s no telling whether or not the information is legitimate.

But, if true, it would line up with other rumours we’ve heard recently. Samsung has already pushed the Lollipop update out to Galaxy S5 units in Spain and Poland, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the update spread to other regions within the next month.

Since November, blog SamMobile has been posting videos and screenshots that reportedly show Samsung devices running Lollipop. The biggest visual differences appear to be within the stock apps like the calculator and dialer apps.

When Google unveiled Lollipop, it called it one of its biggest Android updates yet. The latest version of the software includes a new visual theme called Material Design, which adds a bolder, flatter, and more colourful overall look to Android. There are also a ton of smaller features baked into the operating system that make it smoother and more secure.

