Google's Massive New Android Update Is Coming To The Galaxy S5

Samsung’s flagship smartphone will soon be getting the latest version of Android, which Google has been calling its biggest mobile software update yet.

Android 5.0 Lollipop is now available for Galaxy S5 owners in Poland, blog Sam Mobile first reported, which suggests a broader rollout isn’t too far away.

This is especially notable since Samsung usually takes much longer to release new Android updates for its phones.

Lollipop made its official debut on Nov. 3, which means it only took Samsung about a month to start sending it to its flagship model.

Google has been referring to Lollipop as its biggest Android update yet because it comes with hundreds of new features — some large, some small. The most noticeable of these is Google’s new physical overhaul called Material Design, which adds a new interface that’s more colourful and bold.

It’s unclear exactly how noticeable this will be on Samsung’s phones, however, since the company puts its own TouchWiz skin over Android on all of its devices. Based on leaks we’ve seen of Lollipop running on Samsung’s Galaxy phones, it looks like these Material Design changes will only make themselves present in certain stock apps, such as the phone dialer.

We’re likely to see the update spread to other European countries first, since they share the same model number as the Polish version of the S5. Samsung usually provides updates to phones in its home country of South Korea early on, so we’ll probably see the Lollipop update arrive there before it surfaces in the US.

It sometimes takes longer for these updates to launch in the US because carriers have to test and approve them once the manufacturer is done preparing the software for its devices.

Lollipop is also expected to become available for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Note 4 in early 2015, according to blog AndroidOS.in.

