Here's What Google's Massive New Android Update Will Look Like On Your HTC Phone

We still have no idea when HTC phones will be getting Google’s Lollipop update for Android, but one developer has posted some screenshots that give us a hint at what it might look like.

An Android developer that goes by the nickname and Twitter handle LlabTooFeR has posted a handful of screenshots that show Android 5.0 Lollipop running on HTC’s One M8.

Although the update comes with a new user interface called Material Design, there aren’t that many physical changes present in HTC’s take on Lollipop beyond a few subtle differences. The quick settings drawer, for example, has a grayish tone to it. The app switcher also looks similar to that of Google’s stock version of Android, as blog Android Police points out.

Here’s the new quick settings menu:

Exclusive screenshots of Android 5.0 and Sense 6.0 running on HTC One M8. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/3P5mk3S8Xw

— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) November 19, 2014

And here’s the app switcher. In Android 5.0, you’ll also see your open tabs in Chrome here, although it’s not visible in this screenshot.

Exclusive screenshots of Android 5.0 and Sense 6.0 running on HTC One M8. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/OLqC3DtdT3

— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) November 19, 2014

The home screen doesn’t seem to look much different.

Exclusive screenshots of Android 5.0 and Sense 6.0 running on HTC One M8. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/9x5OGtzsGP

— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) November 19, 2014

And here’s the last screenshot, showing how widgets will look in Lollipop. Again, there doesn’t seem to be much of a difference.

One more exclusive screenshot of Android 5.0 and Sense 6.0 running on HTC One M8. pic.twitter.com/FDPvTHgf56

— LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) November 19, 2014

Lollipop brings a bunch of new changes to Android other than Material Design, including improved notifications, a new battery saver feature, and better performance among other changes. HTC says it should be able to push out Lollipop within 90 days of receiving the update from Google, which means we should be seeing it roll out within the next three months.

