Here's How Google's Massive New Android Update Will Look On Your Giant Samsung Galaxy Phone

Samsung is still preparing Google’s big new Lollipop update for its line of smartphones, but we may already have a pretty clear idea of what to expect. Blog Sam Mobile claims to have gotten its hands on a Galaxy Note 3 running on Android Lollipop.

The software in the video looks pretty similar to the leaked footage we’ve seen of Google’s new Android update running on the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S5. One of the biggest changes to come with Lollipop is a new interface called Material Design, which makes app icons and other elements throughout the phone’s software appear more colourful and vibrant.

Here, you can notice the influence of Material Design in the dialer. Notice how the colours are brighter and bolder.

The headers within the phone app no longer have separators between each category either.

Check out the new Messages app. There’s a new orange title bar at the top.

See the full video from Sam Mobile below to see Android Lollipop running on the Note 3.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

