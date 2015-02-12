Here are all of the phones that can get Google's massive new Android update today

Google started pushing out its latest version of Android in November, but most Android phone owners are still waiting for the update.

In fact, only 1.6% of active Android devices are running on Android 5.0 even though it’s been available for three months.

Since each phone manufacturer needs to modify the software for their phones and carriers have to approve the update, it can take a really long time for Android software updates to launch on a broad scale.

If you have a relatively new Android phone, chances are you’re phone is either already compatible with the update or will be soon. Here’s a list of all the phones that have gotten the Lollipop update so far.

Samsung

If you’re a Galaxy S5 owner using Verizon, you can update your phone to Android 5.0 right now. Verizon was the first carrier in the US to launch the update for a Samsung smartphone, but the update debuted on the Polish version of the Galaxy S5 in January.

The update has also begun to roll out for the Galaxy Note 4, but only in Poland, according to Sam Mobile. The blog also reported that the Russian version of the Galaxy Note 3 can upgrade to Lollipop, but there’s no word on when it will come to the US.

HTC

HTC One M8 owners on Sprint or T-Mobile’s network can now update their device to Android 5.0 HTC previously confirmed that the M7 will get it too, we just don’t know exactly when.

LG

Android 5.0 is available for the AT&T version of the LG G3, and some have reported that the LG G2 is already getting the update in Europe.

Motorola

Android 5.0 is currently available for the second-generation Moto X, the US and global versions of the newest Moto G, and the first generation Moto G.

Google

Google’s own Nexus phones always get the newest Android updates first. The Nexus 6 comes with Android 5.0 out of the box. The Nexus 5 should be receiving the update soon, but it hasn’t launched just yet.

OnePlus

The widely popular OnePlus One has been updated to Android 5.0, but it’s only the standard version of Android rather than Cyanogen’s build.

Android fans have been eager to get their hands on Lollipop ever since Google introduced it over the summer, especially since its being called the biggest Android update ever.

The most noticeable change is Google’s new interface called Material Design, which brings bolder colours, a flatter and cleaner look, and animated transitions to Android. It’s not just about the aesthetic differences though — the new update comes with a handful of features that make the software more secure. And if you have an Android Wear smartwatch you’ll be able to automatically unlock your phone whenever you’re wearing it.

We expect more phones to receive the update over the next several months. New phones like the Galaxy S6 and HTC One M9 will probably launch with the latest software.

