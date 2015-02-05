Google may fix one of the biggest annoyances in its latest Android update

Only a small fraction of Android phone owners are currently using Google’s latest software update, but those who have been running Android 5.0 Lollipop were quick to complain about one thing.

There’s no silent mode in Android 5.0, although there are a few other sound options that offer similar functionality.

Google may re-introduce silent mode to Android in its next update, Android 5.1, which the company could be in the process of testing according to blog Android Police.

Android 5.1 is reportedly shipping on Android One phones in Indonesia and will also be available for Google’s Nexus devices, the blog reports.

Android Pit was the first to report the list of bug fixes and improvements we may see in Android 5.1, but this is the first time we’ve heard about Google’s progress with the update since December.

Here’s the full list of fixes, according to Android Pit, which claims to have spoken with sources familiar with the situation.

Silent mode added after missing on Android 5.0

General improvements in system stability

Improved RAM management

Fixes for sudden app closures

Improved battery management

Excessive consumption of network devices when used Wi-Fi fixed

Issues with wireless connections fixed

Problems with OK Google function solved

Notifications problems solved

Some sound problems experience by certain devices fixed

Other improvements and changes

Changes in the Material Design colour palette (after users complaints, possibly for a higher version though)

Most of the fixes appear to be minor or vague, such as “notifications problems solved.” The most notable addition appears to be silent mode, which hundreds of Android users took to Reddit to complain about shortly after Lollipop launched in early November.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.