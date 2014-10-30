A Complete Look At Google's Biggest Android Update Yet

Google is preparing to unleash its biggest Android update yet — Android 5.0 Lollipop.

With its newest version of Android, Google has revamped the entire user interface in addition to adding some under the hood improvements.

As per usual, Google’s line of Nexus smartphones and tablets will be the first to get the update.

Google also says Lollipop is designed to work seamlessly across all types of screen sizes, ranging from smartphones, to tablets, watches, and even televisions.

Here’s a quick tour of what to expect when Android Lollipop rolls out over the next few months.

Here's what the home screen in Android L looks like. Notice how the navigational buttons at the bottom now consist of simple shapes. Google has also added another folder called 'Create' with its productivity apps, in addition to the standard 'Google' app folder. You can really see the influence of Material Design in the app drawer. Notice how app icons look as if they were drawn on paper. Android Lollipop also introduces Google's new fitness hub, Google Fit. With Fit, you can bring all of the stats from various fitness apps together in one location. Here's an example of what a widget looks like in Android Lollipop. As part of its Material Design user interface, Google is emphasising transitions. When you tap a button in the interface, you'll see the screen react as shown below. Here's a look at what Gmail looks like in Android Lollipop. It's much more colourful and the design looks flatter. Android now also displays your open tabs in Chrome along with your recent apps, as shown below. Here's what notifications will look like on your lock screen. There's a cool new feature that lets you prioritise your notifications, too. In the Settings menu, you can choose whether or not you want to be interrupted by certain alerts. You'll also see your notifications when you pull down from the top of the screen. And, you can access your notifications and Quick Settings all in one swipe (you had to tap an extra button to get these options previously). Google has completely redesigned the keyboard in Android Lollipop. The new keyboard doesn't have any borders separating its letters. The dialer in Android Lollipop gets a similar makeover. The borders that separate each key are gone, and it focuses more on colours. You can also set up multiple user profiles in Lollipop, which is great if you share your phone with others once in a while. When you use a Google app for the first time in Lollipop, you'll see colourful, cartoonish characters like this during the setup process. Now check out what to expect from Google's new smartphone... Big, beautiful photos of the Nexus 6>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.