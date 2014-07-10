CHART OF THE DAY: Android Leads IOS In Several Key Regions -- Except Japan

As we mentioned in Tuesday’s Chart Of The Day, Android is far behind iOS in terms of mobile web traffic, but Google’s open operating system still maintains a strong lead over Apple’s mobile platform in terms of global market share of smartphone sales.

Thanks to the latest data from Kantar Worldpanel charted for us by Statista, you can see how Android has maintained a clear advantage in several major regions over the last three months, including the U.S., China, and five prominent EU countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the UK. But, by a narrow margin, Apple’s iOS is still more popular than Android in Japan, which is one of the leading nations in terms of science and technology R&D.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.