Here's Your First Look At The Next Version Of Android Running On The Galaxy S5

When Google unveiled the next version of Android back in June, the company emphasised the design changes users can expect to see on their phones in the near future. Although Android L hasn’t been released yet, blog Sam Mobile managed to get its hands on a Galaxy S5 running an early build of the software.

Based on what we can see from Sam Mobile’s video, it seems like most of the aesthetic changes will be in the interface’s subtle details. The software still looks very much like Samsung’s TouchWiz skin, but there are a few instances where Google’s new Material Design interface makes itself present — especially in the title bars of apps.

Here’s a quick look at how Android L (which many websites are now reporting will be called “Lollipop”) looks running on the Galaxy S5.

You can see the Material Design influence in most apps. In Samsung’s Music app here, you can see that the title bar is now one solid colour, with no dividers between the Playlists, Tracks, Albums, and Artists subheads.

The Messages app also gets the same clean, flat look. There’s a single line where the rectangular box for “Enter recipients” used to be. The divider that currently separates the attachments and emoticon icons from the text field is also gone.

The title bar in the Gallery app also gets the same slight redesign.

The dialer looks noticeably different in Android L. Google has completely axed every divider that used to separate both the subheads at the top and the numbers on the dialer pad. It looks a lot less rigid than Samsung’s current Phone app.

Check out the full video from Sam Mobile below to see how the rest of the interface looks in Android L.

