Android Phones Will Soon Automatically Know If You Are Walking, Driving, Biking

Hugo Barra, VP product management, of Android

Google is updating Android with a whole bunch of new features for developers.



We’re watching the keynote going on live right now.

One cool new thing is a set of tools called Google Services, which are tools Android developers can use to make apps.

One new tool is called Activity Recognition. It can automatically figure out if the user is walking, driving, or biking. This will be useful for mapping apps, says Hugo Barra, VP product management, of Android.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.