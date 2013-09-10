How Google Made That Giant Kit Kat Android Statue In Front Of Its HQ

Google A Company Called Themendous Makes All Of The Android Statues

Whenever Google pushes out a new version of Android, it erects a new statue commemorating the sweet dessert that serves as the current codename.

We’ve seen Jelly Bean, Ice Cream Sandwich, Honeycomb, and Gingerbread, and they’re all produced by a New Jersey company called Themendous.

Last week, Google announced it would name its next version of Android Kit Kat, after the candy bar.

Here’s a behind the scenes look at the making of the statue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.