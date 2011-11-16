HOW TO: Get Tons Of Apps That Amazon Doesn't Want You To Have On Your Kindle Fire

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
We’ve heard the argument a thousand times before. “The beauty of Android is that it’s an open platform.”But Amazon’s Kindle Fire, which is based on Android, is semi-closed. Unless you do some tweaking, you’re stuck with Amazon’s ecosystem of apps, movies, and music.
So what if you want something Amazon doesn’t offer? Mashable figured out that the Kindle Fire does allow you to download and install apps from external sources, including apps like Nook that Amazon would probably prefer you didn’t use on the Kindle Fire.
We gave it a shot on our own Kindle Fire. It’s not perfect, but does give you access to a lot of apps that Amazon either won’t allow or that developers haven’t added to the Appstore. Keep reading to see how it works.
You'll get this warning. Please understand that allowing apps from unknown sources could mean you malicious apps will sneak on to your Fire.
Let's visit GetJar, one of the best third-party Android app stores out there. Launch your Fire's web browser.
After GetJar downloads, tap your Kindle's notifications bar. Then tap the GetJar.apk file to install it.
Now open the GetJar app. (It'll show up in your Kindle's app library.) Browse around for an app you'd like to try.
And it runs just as it would on any other Android device. Now that you have GetJar, you can use the store to download other apps you can't get directly from Amazon.
