HOW TO: Get Tons Of Apps That Amazon Doesn't Want You To Have On Your Kindle Fire

Nook on the Kindle Fire? Weird.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

We’ve heard the argument a thousand times before. “The beauty of Android is that it’s an open platform.”But Amazon’s Kindle Fire, which is based on Android, is semi-closed. Unless you do some tweaking, you’re stuck with Amazon’s ecosystem of apps, movies, and music.



So what if you want something Amazon doesn’t offer? Mashable figured out that the Kindle Fire does allow you to download and install apps from external sources, including apps like Nook that Amazon would probably prefer you didn’t use on the Kindle Fire.

We gave it a shot on our own Kindle Fire. It’s not perfect, but does give you access to a lot of apps that Amazon either won’t allow or that developers haven’t added to the Appstore. Keep reading to see how it works.

