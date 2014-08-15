These Charts Show How Android Is Demolishing Apple In The Key European Smartphone Markets

Apple controls a solid one-third or more of the smartphone market in the U.S.

But in order to provide a better understanding of how the platform wars are playing out in other markets, BI Intelligence gathered historical sales share data and charted performance for a dozen countries, including the “EU5,” the largest economies in the European union.

Apple doesn’t break the 30%-mark in any of these markets. Here are the stats on share of sales:

Germany — Android 81%, iOS 11%.

— Android 81%, iOS 11%. U.K. — Android 61%, iOS 29%, Windows Phone 10%.

— Android 61%, iOS 29%, Windows Phone 10%. France — Android 71%, iOS 15%, Windows Phone 11%.

— Android 71%, iOS 15%, Windows Phone 11%. Italy — Android 76%, iOS 12%, Windows Phone 10%.

— Android 76%, iOS 12%, Windows Phone 10%. Spain — Android 84%, Windows Phone 8%, iOS 7%.

This is based on Kantar consumer data that tracks smartphone sales over 12-week periods. So 81% market share in Germany means that eight out of ten consumers there are choosing Android over Apple devices. Below are the charts.

Interestingly, Microsoft’s Windows Phone is seeing a resurgence in several of these markets, carving out 10% or greater sales share in France, Italy, and the U.K. It has even jumped ahead of Apple in Spain.

Germany:

U.K.:

France:

Italy:

Spain:

