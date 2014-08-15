These Charts Show How Android Is Demolishing Apple In The Key European Smartphone Markets

Apple controls a solid one-third or more of the smartphone market in the U.S.
But in order to provide a better understanding of how the platform wars are playing out in other markets, BI Intelligence gathered historical sales share data and charted performance for a dozen countries, including the “EU5,” the largest economies in the European union.
Apple doesn’t break the 30%-mark in any of these markets. Here are the stats on share of sales:
- Germany — Android 81%, iOS 11%.
- U.K. — Android 61%, iOS 29%, Windows Phone 10%.
- France — Android 71%, iOS 15%, Windows Phone 11%.
- Italy — Android 76%, iOS 12%, Windows Phone 10%.
- Spain — Android 84%, Windows Phone 8%, iOS 7%.
This is based on Kantar consumer data that tracks smartphone sales over 12-week periods. So 81% market share in Germany means that eight out of ten consumers there are choosing Android over Apple devices. Below are the charts.
Interestingly, Microsoft’s Windows Phone is seeing a resurgence in several of these markets, carving out 10% or greater sales share in France, Italy, and the U.K. It has even jumped ahead of Apple in Spain.
Germany:
U.K.:
France:
Italy:
Spain:
