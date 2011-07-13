Android Keyboard Maker Swype Closes $6 Million C Round

That spells N-O-K-I-A

Photo: Swype

Swype, technology that lets you type by dragging your finger across the keyboard, has closed the Series C round it began in March.

It raised $2.5 million in addition to the previous $3.5 million from Samsung Ventures, Nokia Growth Partners, Benaroya Capital, DOCOMO Capital and Ignition Partners.

Swype wants to become the only way to type on smart screen phones with its patent-pending technology. Users glide their fingers across all of the letters in a word in one continuous motion; Swype then types the right word.

It’s now an 80+ person company; the money will be used to expand internationally and move beyond phones to video game controllers, remotes and in-car displays.

By the end of this year, Swype expects to be preloaded on over 100 million devices.Cliff Kushler is the founder and CTO; he was also the mastermind behind T9 texting.



