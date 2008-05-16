Google Android Judges: Everyone In Wireless Except Verizon, AT&T (GOOG)

Now that there’s no more reason to be secretive about it, Google released the names and company affiliation of the 116 judges who helped narrow down 1,788 Android applications into 50 semifinalist winners. Presumably the judges aren’t worried about a flood of email from angry developers who didn’t win.
As expected, a good chunk came from Google (18%). But the remainder are spread widely among handset makers, carriers, chip makers and others.
Two absences? Reps from the two biggest U.S. wireless providers — AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). This, of course, makes perfect sense: Neither is a member of Google’s Open Handset Alliance, while Nos. 3 and 4 Sprint Nextel (S) and T-Mobile (DT) are. AT&T, at least, is publicly opening up to the idea of selling Android-based phones, while Verizon just backed an Android rival, the LiMo Foundation.
AKM
Aplix
Ascender
ASUS
Atheros
Broadcom
China Mobile (CHL)
Esmertec
Google
HTC
KDDI
LGE
Livingimage
Marvell
Motorola (MOT)
Noser
NTT DoCoMo
NVidia (NVDA)
Open Source Community Members
PacketVideo
Qualcomm (QCOM)
Samsung
SiRF
SkyPop
SonyVox
Sprint
TAT
Telefonica
TI
T-Mobile Europe
T-Mobile US
Toshiba
Wind River
See Also:
Five Google Android Apps We Love (GOOG)
Google Hands Out $1.25 Million To 50 Android App Winners (GOOG)
Android Developers: Mad As Hell, Definitely Going To Keep Taking It (GOOG)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.