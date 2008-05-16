Google Android Judges: Everyone In Wireless Except Verizon, AT&T (GOOG)

Now that there’s no more reason to be secretive about it, Google released the names and company affiliation of the 116 judges who helped narrow down 1,788 Android applications into 50 semifinalist winners. Presumably the judges aren’t worried about a flood of email from angry developers who didn’t win.



As expected, a good chunk came from Google (18%). But the remainder are spread widely among handset makers, carriers, chip makers and others.

Two absences? Reps from the two biggest U.S. wireless providers — AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). This, of course, makes perfect sense: Neither is a member of Google’s Open Handset Alliance, while Nos. 3 and 4 Sprint Nextel (S) and T-Mobile (DT) are. AT&T, at least, is publicly opening up to the idea of selling Android-based phones, while Verizon just backed an Android rival, the LiMo Foundation.

AKM

Aplix

Ascender

ASUS

Atheros

Broadcom

China Mobile (CHL)

Esmertec

Google

HTC

KDDI

LGE

Livingimage

Marvell

Motorola (MOT)

Noser

NTT DoCoMo

NVidia (NVDA)

Open Source Community Members

PacketVideo

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Samsung

SiRF

SkyPop

SonyVox

Sprint

TAT

Telefonica

TI

T-Mobile Europe

T-Mobile US

Toshiba

Wind River

See Also:

Five Google Android Apps We Love (GOOG)

Google Hands Out $1.25 Million To 50 Android App Winners (GOOG)

Android Developers: Mad As Hell, Definitely Going To Keep Taking It (GOOG)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.