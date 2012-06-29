SCREENSHOTS: Check Out Jelly Bean, The New Version Of Android Launching Next Month

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Google announced its new version of Android called Jelly Bean on Wednesday. The mobile operating system is set to launch in mid-July on the Motorola Xoom, Nexus 7 tablet, Galaxy Nexus, and Nexus S. We’ve been playing around with Jelly Bean on the Galaxy Nexus and Nexus 7 for about a day now and thought we’d should you what’s new. Keep reading to see the full tour.
Since this is a Google operating system, you need to log in with your Google Account to take full advantage.
You can back up your device to the cloud. That way if you ever need to reset it, you can get all your settings, contacts, etc. back.
Here's the new lock screen. You can swipe up to open directly to Google search. We'll show you more on that soon.
Here's the home screen. Want to see a neat trick? Swipe your finger up from the bottom of the screen...
Google Now already knows your favourite stuff based on web searches. Google knows we're Mets fans, so it gives us the score of the last game at the top. Now let's try a search.
Google Now is very smart. The idea here is to make search better by bringing you the answer you need right away without digging through search results.
Notifications have a new look too. Now you can perform actions from the notifications menu from without opening a separate app.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.