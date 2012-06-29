SCREENSHOTS: Check Out Jelly Bean, The New Version Of Android Launching Next Month

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google announced its new version of Android called Jelly Bean on Wednesday. The mobile operating system is set to launch in mid-July on the Motorola Xoom, Nexus 7 tablet, Galaxy Nexus, and Nexus S. We’ve been playing around with Jelly Bean on the Galaxy Nexus and Nexus 7 for about a day now and thought we’d should you what’s new. Keep reading to see the full tour.



