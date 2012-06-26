Here's How Google Can Make Your Android Phone A Whole Lot Better Starting This Week

Photo: YouTube

Google will hold its annual Google i/o developers conference this week in San Francisco.In addition to a new Google-branded tablet, we’re expecting to get some details on the next version of Android called Jelly Bean.



So what’s in store for Jelly Bean?

We’re not entirely sure. Google has been pretty good at keeping it a secret.

But as heavy Android users, we do have a wish list of features that we’d like to see in Jelly Bean.

By the way, we’ll be covering all the big Google i/o announcements live as they happened right here on SAI starting Wednesday.

