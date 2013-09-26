The State Of Android -- How It's Finally Solving Its Fragmentation And Monetization Problems And Conquering The Planet

Android really is taking over the world.

Google’s mobile operating system now runs on 60% of all computing devices in circulation (tablets, smartphones, and PCs combined). That’s an amazing feat since it has only been around for six years.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take stock of Android-land. We look at the significant progress Android has made in reducing fragmentation and improving revenues for global Android developers, and review multiple sources of data on monetization to gauge the correct size of the revenue gap between iOS and Android, according to five different revenue metrics.

How did Android get where it is, and where is it headed?

In full, the report:

