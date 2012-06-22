BII CHART OF THE DAY: Android Is The Platform Of Choice In The Developing World

Business Insider Intelligence a new research and analysis service focused on mobile computing and the Internet. The product is currently in beta. For more information, and to sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here.



App developers in North America prefer to build for Apple’s iOS — that’s where the money is.

But the story is quite different in other parts of the world. According to a new report from market analysis and strategy firm VisionMobile, Android is strongest with app makers in the developing world. The survey included more than 1,500 developers from all around the world.

The results are a direct outgrowth of Android’s strong international market share. Unlike the U.S., many foreign markets do not have carrier subsidies, which makes the lower price of Android handsets more attractive.

Unfortunately for Google and its Android partners, today most app downloads come from users in developed nations where iOS rules. However, most of the growth in smartphones is going to come from the developing world, where penetration is still very small. If Android can solidify early gains in these regions, it could remain the dominant platform worldwide.

Feedback? Questions? Send us an email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.