Android Is Outselling Windows Phone 7 15:1, Says UK Retailer

Windows Phone 7 sales are off to a sluggish start, according to UK online retailer Mobilesplease.



Based on its own sales data and that of its partners, Mobilesplease estimates that Android devices are selling 15 times as many units as WP7 devices. Symbian is outselling WP7 3-to-1, almost entirely on the strength of the Nokia N8.

Mobilesplease’s sales might not be a representative sample of the wider market, and these are obviously very early days for Microsoft’s newest mobile OS. But this doesn’t sound like a great start for WP7.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.