Android Now Sees More Ad Traffic Than Any Other Platform, But Still Lags In Ad Revenue

The first quarter of 2014 was the first time more ads were served to devices running Android than any other platform, according to data from Opera Mediaworks. BI Intelligence has highlighted Android’s rise in ad traffic share in the chart below.

Android drove a 43% share of ad traffic during the period, which is up from 38% in the prior quarter and up from 31% in the first quarter of 2013.

The share of ad traffic driven to iOS devices fell dramatically as a result. Its share of ad traffic declined to 38% during the first quarter, from 43% in the fourth quarter of 2013 and about 45% in the same period last year.

This is the second consecutive quarter in which Android’s share of ad traffic grew as shares for all other platforms fell. Android siphoned most of its share from iOS.

But Android still lags iOS in ad revenue share. iOS still generates a majority 52% share of global ad revenue, while Android generated 33% of ad revenue during the period.

