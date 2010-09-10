Android Is Not "optimised For Use On Tablets," Says Google

Photo: Archos

Android is not ready to be used on tablets yet, says Google’s director of mobile products, Hugo Barra.Tech Radar quotes Barra saying, “Froyo is not optimised for use on tablets.” (Froyo is the latest iteration of Android’s software.)



But what about all Android-based tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab? Or the wave of Android tablets coming from Archos?

Yes, they’re running Android, but it seems like it’s just a bigger phone, not a tablet with a vibrant application selection.

Barra said Google wouldn’t allow its app store on tablets because the applications wouldn’t run properly on the bigger screens. “If you want Android market on that platform, the apps just wouldn’t run, [Froyo] is just not designed for that form factor,” says Barra to Tech Radar.

He hinted that future versions of Android will be modified to operate better on a tablet computer.

