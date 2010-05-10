WHOA: Google Android Outsells Apple iPhone In The U.S.

Android-based phones outsold the iPhone in the U.S. for the first time last quarter.



Google’s Android-based smartphones accounted for 28% of smartphone sales, while the iPhone accounted for 21%, according to market research firm NPD.

Research In Motion outsold both of them, and had 36% of the sales.

In a press release, NPD analyst Ross Rubin attributed the strong sales of RIM and Android phones to Verizon’s buy-one-get-one deals.

Android is now on dozens of handsets on each major carrier, so it makes sense that it leapt passed the iPhone.

This data only reinforces our belief that Apple needs to start selling its phones at Verizon Wireless as soon as possible.

See Also: Apple vs Google: The Next 10 Battles To Watch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.