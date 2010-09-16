Android Market Share Jumps A Spectacular 5% In Q2, Will Blow Past RIM And Apple Soon

Android is eating the lunch of every major smartphone platform, according to new data from comScore.



While everyone else lost at least 1 percentage point of market share, Android gained 5 percentage points of share in the second quarter of this year.

comScore data is based on user surveys, and reflect subscriber base — not simply market share of a specific quarter’s sales.

See Also: If iPhone/Android Apps Are Your Business, You Have To See These Charts

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.