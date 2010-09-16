Android Market Share Jumps A Spectacular 5% In Q2, Will Blow Past RIM And Apple Soon

Jay Yarow
Android is eating the lunch of every major smartphone platform, according to new data from comScore.

While everyone else lost at least 1 percentage point of market share, Android gained 5 percentage points of share in the second quarter of this year.

comScore data is based on user surveys, and reflect subscriber base — not simply market share of a specific quarter’s sales.

