Android Market Share Jumps A Spectacular 5% In Q2, Will Blow Past RIM And Apple Soon

Android is eating the lunch of every major smartphone platform, according to new data from comScore.
While everyone else lost at least 1 percentage point of market share, Android gained 5 percentage points of share in the second quarter of this year.
comScore data is based on user surveys, and reflect subscriber base — not simply market share of a specific quarter’s sales.
