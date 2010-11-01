Google Android Shipments Are Clobbering The iPhone

Photo: Canalys

Google’s Android absolutely dominated the iPhone in the U.S. for third quarter shipments, research group Canalys reports.As you can see on the right, Apple shipped 5.5 million phones. But the OHA, or Open Handset Alliance, which uses Android shipped 9.1 million phones, giving it 44% of the smartphone market.



That’s up from the previous quarter when Android only had 34% of the market.

As we enter the Holiday buying season, expect more market share gains for Android in Q4.

In the first quarter of 2011, we could see Apple start to challenge Android if it sells the iPhone on Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

The good news for Apple from Canalys? It’s now selling more phones than RIM, which is falling out of the race very quickly.

