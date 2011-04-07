Android 3.0 Honeycomb Was 0.07% Of Business Insider's Traffic In March -- iPad Was 50X Bigger

Your author flies down the Android slide in Barcelona. Click here for a photo tour of the amazing Google booth →

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

While everyone is trying to peg Motorola’s Xoom tablet sales, here’s another data point. During March, Android 3.0 Honeycomb — the OS running on the Xoom — represented 0.07% of Business Insider’s visits.



For comparison, the iPad was 3.1% of our visits, about 50 times bigger.

So, how many Xooms are out there?

We don’t know.

But if you assume that there have been about 20 million iPads sold all-time, and that brand-new Xoom users in the U.S. could be roughly 3-4 times as likely to be on our site as iPad owners around the world, the 100,000 Xoom sales estimate seems plausible.

Update: We’ve updated this post with accurate stats — earlier the Honeycomb visits % was cut in half based on the wrong denominator.

