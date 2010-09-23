UH OH: Even Apple Bull Gene Munster Says Android Is A Huge Threat

Apple will sell millions of iPads next year, says Apple analyst Gene Munster, but long term, Android will provide a threat to the iPad’s chance at dominance.



Here’s Munster in a note this morning:

Android Will Be The iPad’s Primary Competition. As in the smartphone market currently, we believe Google’s Android OS will power the stiffest competition to Apple’s iPad. Android is already a viable touchscreen OS option and the expected next 3.0 release (code named Gingerbread) has been reported to be targeted at tablets. One specific feature of the new release is the support of 1280×768 resolution, the same as the iPad. Reports have suggested release dates of the new OS from later this year to early 2011, but we expect a number of Android 3.0 tablets to follow. In the near term, we believe a number of companies will be developing Android-based tablets for release later this year, which will represent the first competition to the iPad. We believe Android will make up 26% of the tablet market in 2011 compared to the iPad at 57%. Long term, we believe Android could surpass the iPad in tablet market share due to devices from numerous manufacturers.

This highlights the meteoric rise of Android. Earlier this year Munster was in our offices, and we asked him if he thought Android would beat Apple. He didn’t at the time, citing Apple’s lead in apps, and adoption. In less than a year he appears to be thinking very differently.

Here’s our interview with him:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.