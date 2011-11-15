Yummy! Ice Cream Sandwich Is Now Ready For Developers To Download

Photo: Google

Google finally released the source code to Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich this afternoon.That means anyone can download the new mobile OS and start working with it. More importantly, the big Android manufacturers like Motorola, HTC, and LG can start cranking away at their own customised versions of Ice Cream Sandwich.



Most manufacturers expect to have Ice Cream Sandwich ready to go early next year.

Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus is due to launch some time this month on Verizon. It will be the first phone to run Ice Cream Sandwich.

If you want to take a look at the latest Android source code yourself, head over to the Android developers website.

DON’T MISS: A Full Tour Of Ice Cream Sandwich >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.