All The Drool-Worthy Android Ice Cream Sandwich Features You Need To Know About

Even though we knew just about everything there was to know about the Galaxy Nexus by the time it was announced last night, the real mystery was in the next version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich.Google was able to get most of the spotlight during the keynote, giving us a step by step guide to Ice Cream Sandwich.



ICS has a fresh new look that helps make it a lot more user friendly than previous Android versions.

You’ll have to wait until November to try Ice Cream Sandwich for yourself, but for now check out Google’s full feature tour of its new mobile OS.

