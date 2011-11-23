Here's Our First Glimpse Of Android Ice Cream Sandwich On A Tablet, And Boy Is It Fast

Ellis Hamburger

Graphics chip maker Nvidia just posted a video of Android Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 running on an ASUS Transformer Prime tablet.

This is the first time we’ve seen Android 4.0 running on a tablet device.

Check out the video below, which includes buttery smooth animations and performance in part thanks to the tablet’s super fast Nvidia Tegra 3 quad-core processor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.