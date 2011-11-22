Sorry, No Flash For Android Ice Cream Sandwich (For Now)

Photo: Google

Those who have early global versions of Google’s Samsung Galaxy Nexus got a nasty surprise. The phone, which runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, doesn’t come with Flash.It’s also unavailable to download in the Android Market for Ice Cream Sandwich devices.



SlashGear was the first to notice Flash was missing in ICS and confirmed with Google that it is currently unavailable. Here’s what Google said:

Flash hasn’t been released for ICS yet so as far as we know, Adobe will support Flash for ICS.

Adobe confirmed with Pocket Lint that Flash will be released on Ice Cream Sandwich by the end of the year. However, Adobe will not support flash on the next version of Android.

Adobe decided this month to stop supporting Flash on mobile devices with the most recent update. Ice Cream Sandwich barely missed that update, so it remains to be seen if Adobe will make an exception for Google’s latest OS.

