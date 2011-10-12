Did Google Lie Last Week About Why It Canceled That Big Android Event?

Google and Samsung may be delaying the launch of its next big Android OS due to patent issue, according to a tweet from blogger Eldar Murtazin.



On Friday, the two companies shocked everyone by postponing its announcement, where they were expected to show off Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and the new Nexus Prime phone.

Google later went on the record saying the delay was out of respect for Steve Jobs’ death.

According to Murtazin, Google is taking extra time to strip out features from Ice Cream Sandwich that could raise patent issues with rival companies like Apple.

As 9to5Mac points out, Murtazin has a hot and cold track record for getting rumours right.

But we’re inclined to believe that there’s more to this story than Google and Samsung have let on.

Google and Samsung released three statements on Friday clarifying the reasoning behind the event’s postponement. The first said there would be no announcement. The second clarified that the event was canceled and would be rescheduled for a later date. The third confirmed that the event was postponed out of respect for Steve Jobs.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment, but haven’t heard anything yet.

