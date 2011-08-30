Hackers Successfully Got Android Running On A TouchPad

The modding community HackNMod has thrown considerable effort into getting the Android operating system running on an HP TouchPad, and it looks like it finally happened, reports Sarah Perez of TechCrunch.



CyanogenMod, the group of prolific Android modders, has released a video (below) showing an alpha version of its modded Android OS running on the discontinued tablet.

They’ll likely collect the $2,300 prize offered by HackNMod.

Their solution is only in its infancy. Down the road, they hope to offer dual-boot support to give users the choice of WebOS or Android.

