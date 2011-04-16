Honeycomb Tablet Makers Are Worried Theirs Will Flop Like The Xoom

After some disappointing sales estimates for Motorola’s Xoom, it looks like other Android tablet makers are delaying their products until Honeycomb catches on.



Digitimes reports Asus is delaying its Eepad and HTC is delaying its Flyer tablet until later in the year than they had originally planned.

Taiwanese producers have complained about lack of support from Google and Honeycomb’s poor performance.

It also didn’t help that the Xoom bombed in sales, making manufacturers reluctant to keep producing Honeycomb tablets until the kinks are worked out.

