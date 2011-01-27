Check Out Big Pictures Of Android 3.0, Google's Tablet Operating System

Photo: All Things D

Google just released the Android 3.0 SDK preview for developers.This gives them an opportunity to start testing out apps for Google’s new operating system called Honeycomb.



In addition to the SDK, it also released a few screengrabs of the forthcoming OS.

We’ve gathered them up and added a few comments from Google.

Our absolute snap reaction: We’re not crazy about it. But that doesn’t really mean much, we weren’t exactly blown away by the iPad when we first saw it, and we like that plenty now.

We’re looking forward to playing with an Android tablet at some point in the near future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.