Android Is Starting To Beat Back Its Fragmentation Problem

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Jelly Bean Is Now The Most Widely Used Version Of Android (9to5Google)

The most recent iteration of Android’s software, released in late 2012, finally overtook Gingerbread, released in late 2010, as the most widely used version of the platform, indicating that Android’s fragmentation problem may slowly be improving. Google new strategy to fight fragmentation is to push out user-facing updates directly through layers of the platform that don’t require manufacturers or carriers to support the updates. Read >

Search Still Accounts For The Bulk Of Mobile Ad Revenues (IAB)

Search accounted for 53% of mobile ad revenue in 2012, up slightly from 51% in 2011. In reality, this means the bulk of mobile ad revenue is going to Google, which dominates mobile search market share. Overall, global mobile ad revenues were up 83% in 2012, to $8.9 billion, so the mobile display ad market has still seen significant growth. Nonetheless, despite the mobile ad market’s growth, it is important to remember that much of it is from desktop ads chasing shifting usage habits to mobile, not an entirely new ad category. Read >





Is The Car The Next Frontier In The Mobile Revolution? (BI Intelligence)

The fate of mobile platforms, apps, and the mobile Web — in the car. Car-focused telecom, hardware and software services will drive some 40 billion euros ($51 billion) in annual revenue by 2018. Read >



The State Of Web Apps (W3C)

The standards body has released a big overview of HTML5’s current state and a roadmap for the future. Read >

Amazon Will Launch Three New Kindle Fires Before Holiday Season (BGR)

The new models will reportedly have sharper screens and a new design. Read >

Google, Amazon, And Apple Increase Ad Spending On Tablets (AllThingsD)

All three companies saw large increases in their ad spend, due in large part to increased competition in the tablet market. Read >

Android Leads Global Platform Race (Netbiscuits)

Netbiscuits found Android extending its lead in the global platform war over the past three months. However, despite the advantage, it found that Android’s fragmentation creates headaches for marketers and Web page owners. Read >

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.