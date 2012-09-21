CHART: Android Has A Hardware Fragmentation Problem Too

Android’s fragmentation problem isn’t just a software issue; it has a hardware problem, too. Android has hardware fragmentation because it supports a slew of handsets from a number of manufacturers. As of September, the most popular screen size and density for Android phones accounted for about half of the market, with the balance taken by nine other screen sizes and densities.



This too can make developing on Android a headache because developers must prepare their app for a range of screen sizes. Compare this to the iPhone, which until last week always had the same screen size.

