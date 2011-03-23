Android Has "Come On Like A Freight Train"

Photoshop by Business Insider



By James BrightmanWhen ngmoco started out, the developer was dedicated to iPhone gaming. The mobile world has changed quite a bit since the company was founded in 2008, and now Android is huge and has gained a lot of momentum. Consequently, ngmoco launched their first Android game last December and the Google platform will no doubt see many more ngmoco titles going forward.

We asked ngmoco boss Neil Young to size up the iOS platform versus Android. “I think there are pluses and minuses of both of the platforms. I think Android certainly has come on like a freight train,” he said. “I think Apple will continue to deliver a really stable and cohesive and delightful user experience driven ecosystem. I think that will continue to be valuable and continue to get traction. I think Android has taken a very different approach. It’s kind of like Windows versus Mac. One is very focused on delivering a very crafted experience, and the other is focused on proliferating as broadly as possible. I think you’re starting to see the benefits of that open strategy in terms of device penetration.”

What’s nice about iOS, of course, is that game developers know exactly what devices they’re creating apps for. With Android it’s obviously far more varied.

“You’re also starting to see some of the challenges of that open strategy in terms of device fragmentation, and to a lesser degree operating system disparity. Verizon hasn’t updated to 2.2 yet, so you’ve got some devices aren’t 2.2. If you target 2.2, you’re missing out on a large portion of the market. 3.0 is coming soon, so you’ve got honeycomb… you know what I mean? It requires those open partners to update their audience at the same time. Some of which they may be able to do, some of which they may not be able to do. You have operating system fragmentation of version fragmentation on top of device fragmentation on top of device conformity fragmentation, and that creates challenges,” he said.

And while iOS and Android rule the market, Young hasn’t written off Microsoft’s Windows Phone just yet. “I think the Nokia deal is certainly interesting. It definitely changes the landscape. If Nokia had gone with Android, it would be game over for Windows. Yeah, they’re still in the game,” Young stated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.