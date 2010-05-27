Android Has Already Passed The iPhone In China

There may already be more Android phones than iPhones in use in China, according to AdMob’s latest Mobile Metrics data.



AdMob publishes monthly reports on mobile device usage based on the ads it serves through its network. This month, it further broke its results down by country for Apple and Android devices.

AdMob counted more iPhones than Android phones — usually by a wide margin — in every country it looked at except China, where it showed 882,384 Android phones, compared to 725,358 iPhones.

By way of comparison, AdMob counted 10.6 million iPhones, to just 8.6 million Android devices. In most Western European countries, the difference is even more stark, with iPhones outnumbering Android phones nearly 10 to one.

A lot has been written about the iPhone’s poor performance in China.The iPhone has to compete with knockoff iPhones in China, and Apple has any number of other problems in the country that it doesn’t face elsewhere. And, of course, Android can be loaded onto far cheaper phones which would be affordable to more Chinese consumers.

But whatever it is that is hurting the iPhone in China, it has made the country a major outlier in the Android/iPhone race.

