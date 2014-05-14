Android Has A Clear Advantage Over Apple In The Booming Market For Mobile Personalisation Apps

Increasing consumer interest in customising every part of their smartphone software — including the lock screen, home screens, docks, and task launchers — has led to a boom in demand for personalisation apps, particularly on Android.

In a new report on mobile personalisation, BI Intelligence discusses how Android’s culture of allowing users to tinker under the hood has encouraged adoption of personalisation services. In contrast, Apple’s iOS mobile operating system puts strict limits on what can be changed — the lock screen, for example, is off limits. That may prove to be a disadvantage in the long-run because mobile personalisation apps are growing like weeds on the Android side, and customisation is one of the most promising areas in mobile services.

Consider:

With consumers responding favourably and usage taking off, expect many more mobile app companies to enter the field, particularly on Android.

Why is customisation/personalisation important?

In full, the report:

