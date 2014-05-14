Android Has A Clear Advantage Over Apple In The Booming Market For Mobile Personalisation Apps

Increasing consumer interest in customising every part of their smartphone software — including the lock screen, home screens, docks, and task launchers — has led to a boom in demand for personalisation apps, particularly on Android.
In a new report on mobile personalisation, BI Intelligence discusses how Android’s culture of allowing users to tinker under the hood has encouraged adoption of personalisation services. In contrast, Apple’s iOS mobile operating system puts strict limits on what can be changed — the lock screen, for example, is off limits. That may prove to be a disadvantage in the long-run because mobile personalisation apps are growing like weeds on the Android side, and customisation is one of the most promising areas in mobile services.
Consider:
- There are 4,500 Android personalisation apps operating on Flurry’s app analytics platform.
- Usage of these Android services has skyrocketed 1,325%. There were over 6.6 billion user sessions on these apps in the first quarter of 2014. That’s compared to just 468 million personalisation app sessions in the same quarter a year ago.
- The roughly 7 billion app sessions in the first quarter amount to more personalisation app sessions than took place in all of 2013. There were about 5.8 billion app sessions last year.
With consumers responding favourably and usage taking off, expect many more mobile app companies to enter the field, particularly on Android.
Why is customisation/personalisation important?
- Personalisation is important to virtually any kind of mobile service. Individualized feeds, recommendations, and content help apps be more engaging and retain users. This goes for travel apps, e-commerce apps — even games (which might vary game mechanics or themes depending on individual preferences).
- Increasingly, mobile is a differentiation game. The software and hardware side are littered with look-alike products at different price points. Effective personalisation can help businesses stand out.
- These tools, and the data they collect, allow for the kind of individualized hyper-targeting that is marketers’ Holy Grail.
In full, the report:
- Provides a taxonomy of common personalisation services, including app launchers, task automators, and digital concierges.
- Quantifies the addressable markets for leading personalisation products like Google Now, Apple’s Siri, If This Then That (IFTTT), Aviate, and Cover.
- Addresses key reasons why consumers are taking to this technology, namely the opportunity they offer to streamline the smartphone experience.
- Discusses how marketers can effectively use the data and services offered through personalisation services to serve the absolute most relevant content to users.
- Identifies specific mobile ad formats that can successfully integrate into personalisation technology and services.
